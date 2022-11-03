Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand’s 2022 Best Global Brands Report

Share the joy

Microsoft is now at second place after Apple, and followed by Amazon, according to the latest Interbrand Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022.

Apple holds onto its number one position for its 10th consecutive year.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32%.

Despite Tesla’s continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase in brand value it saw in 2021.

Top 10

With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the top of the table.

It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings.

Google (US$251,751m) has held onto its number four spot.

The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6 (US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney #9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.

The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table.

Table Value

The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever – a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).

A 16% increase in the table’s overall brand value demonstrates the growing contribution a company’s brand has in driving its economic success.

Financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years.

The value of the world’s strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.

Key Learnings

The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year) significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength factors:

Direction – these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire organization knows where they are going, and are working towards the same ambition.

Agility – having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and services to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.

Participation – ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and making them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.

Key Findings

Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands ranking exceeds more than $3 trillion for the first time – a 16% increase since 2021

Airbnb (#54), Red Bull (#64) and Xiaomi (#84) are new entrants for 2022

Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel (#22) see the greatest YoY growth

Nike (#10) enters top 10 for the first time, edging out McDonald’s (#11)

Instagram (#16) overtakes Facebook (#17) as Meta’s most valuable brand

Top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the table

Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data incorporated into the Best Global Brands methodology for the first time

Check the complete Top 100 ranking and report of the Best Global Brands 2022 here.

