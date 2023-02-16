Microsoft Officially Retires Internet Explorer

Share the joy

Internet Explorer 11 is No More

Internet Explorer was once a popular web browser, particularly in the 1990s and early 2000s. It was the default web browser for Microsoft Windows operating systems, which were (and still are) used by a large percentage of computer users worldwide.

In the early 2000s, it had an estimated market share of around 95%.

However, it couldn’t keep up with its popularity and competition.

It suffered from several security issues.

Then, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox crushed it. Many users also perceived it as slow and outstate.

In recent years, though, Microsoft has shifted its focus to the Edge web browser, which is now the default browser for Windows 10 and later versions.

On Tuesday, Microsoft officially and permanently disabled it to improve user experience and encourage users to opt for the newer Edge browser.

More and more sites are no longer supporting IE. Instead, they support the Edge browser which offers a faster and more secure browsing experience that can open IE-dependent sites when needed.

According to Microsoft:

“The future of Internet Explorer (“IE”) on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge. What does this mean for commercial organizations, IT admins, developers, and end users? Microsoft Edge brings you a faster, more secure, and more modern web experience than Internet Explorer. Also, Microsoft Edge with Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”), is the only browser with built-in compatibility for legacy IE-based sites and apps.”

If your device had not been redirected to Microsoft Edge, then it will be.

Microsoft is pushing to integrate its AI-boosted Bing search engine into Edge.

How Good is Microsoft Edge Browser?

Many computer users are still hesitant to use Edge. Most of them prefer Google Chrome. But those who have tried it could say that it is a good web browser.

It has several features. For instance, it is built on a new rendering engine, which is faster and more efficient than the one used in IE. It means that the pages load faster, and the browser is generally more responsive.

When it comes to security, Edge is way more secure. It can block malicious websites and protect against phishing attacks. It also has a built-in password manager and supports biometric authentication.

It is also compatible with most websites and applications, including those that were designed for IE. You can also use it to make yourself more productive.

Thanks to its built-in features that can help you be more productive as you can take notes, annotate web pages, and save articles so you can read them later (if you remember them).

Furthermore, this web browser is tightly integrated with Windows 10. It means that it can take advantage of features, including Cortana, the Windows Timeline, and Windows Ink Workspace.

The long history of security vulnerabilities made this browser a target for hackers and other cybercriminals. Microsoft released many patches and updates over the years to address these issues. However, they didn’t do any good. It was an insecure browser.

When Microsoft announced that it was going to end support for Internet Explorer, the public reactions were mixed. And one person in South Korea made a comical headstone for IE.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

