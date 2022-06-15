Microsoft now using AI to improve call quality, eliminate interruptions in Teams

Share the joy

Microsoft wants to make meetings on Meet memorable and something to always look forward to. The company says it is introducing new AI-powered voice quality improvements that should eliminate or at least improve poor room acoustic, which makes it hard for calls to be heard.

The company, per The Verge, says it will be using machine models to improve room acoustics. With this, you will no longer sound like you are in an empty room or hiding somewhere. In an interview with The Verge, Robert Aichner, a principal program manager for intelligent conversation and communications cloud at Microsoft, said: “While we have been trying our best with digital signal processing to do a really good job in Teams, we have now started using machine learning for the first time to build echo cancellation where you can truly reduce echo from all the different devices.”

The post has been in test for months, and has been used to measure models in the real world to ensure Teams users are noticing the echo reduction and improvements in call quality. Microsoft used 30,000 hours of speech to help in training its models, and captured thousands of devices through crowd sourcing where users are paid to record their voice and payback audio from their devices.

“We also simulate about 100,000 different rooms… the room acoustics play a big role in echo cancellation,” says Aichner. This has significantly improved call audio quality, while eliminating echo that allows multiple users to speak at the same time.

Once Teams detects sound is bouncing or reverberating in a room leading to shallow audio, the model will also convert captured audio and process it to make it sound like participants are speaking into a close-range microphone instead of an echoey mess.

Perhaps, the most interesting part of the integration is that users can now interrupt each other on Teams without the usual overlap where the other person cannot be heard due to the echo. All changes and integration are done locally on client devices, rather than on the cloud.

“We said we want to do it on the client, because the cloud is still expensive if you want to do every call processed in the cloud… and obviously we’d have to pass that cost onto the customer,” explains Aichner.

All changes have started rolling out, and are now live for users.

