Microsoft May Integrate Ads Into Free-to-Play Xbox Games

But the ads are not supposed to disrupt your gameplay.

Showcase Ads with Free-to-Play Xbox Games

Insider reported that Microsoft is working on an ad program that allows brands to present their advertisements in free-to-play Xbox games. However, the ads won’t affect gameplay.

How Microsoft is planning to implement the ads isn’t clear yet. It can be that the ads will just show up as videos in game lobbies.

But there are concerns that the ads could annoy players. Thus, Microsoft may only build a private marketplace to allow some brands into the ad program.

Revenue from the Ads

The Insider’s sources revealed that the company will not take a percentage of the ad revenue. But it will be an ad-sharing program. It means that the developer and the ad company will share the funds.

On the other hand, it may just be Microsoft’s way to entice more developers to the platform. Once more developers are using the platform, it would open up a new stream of revenue.

Targeted Ads Data Collection

Microsoft owns Bing and other services. But the Insider reported that the company won’t be using the data it gathered from those channels.

The ads will begin to show up on Xbox in the third quarter of this year.

The company has limited ad space on consoles and in-game ads through third parties. But the new program is the company’s attempt to include more brands that want to promote their services to the growing gaming audience.

Many Xbox gamers are younger and don’t watch cable TV. Thus, they are harder to reach.

This isn’t the first time that tech companies throw ads into video games. Saints Row 2 risked including real-world billboards but it only resulted in a terrible experience for the gamers.

However, as the free-to-play games become more popular on consoles and younger people are becoming more difficult to advertise utilizing existing methods, it’s not surprising to find companies place ads in more video games.

Ads are Important

Ads are undoubtedly vital to the life of a company. Unfortunately, people tend to get frustrated with online adverts.

There are various reasons people consider the ads annoying. It could be the frequency of ads or the lack of relevancy. The size of the ads can also be irritating.

Compared to 10 years ago, there are more ads now. You can see them in your email, sites you visit, and games you play.

But bad targeting is the biggest reason consumers find it annoying to see online ads. Online ads can be easy to set up. But if there’s a lack of data and there’s no proper targeting, it can surely contribute to the frustration.

Since Microsoft won’t be using the data collected from its other services, targeted ads might be tricky. The company hasn’t revealed how it’s going to implement this campaign, though.

Microsoft understands that its players want an ad-free experience. Since it’s only integrating it into free-to-play games, fans who paid a certain amount should not start to worry.

