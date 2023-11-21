Microsoft hires Sam Altman to continue its AI drive

Share the joy

Sam Altman has joined Microsoft, a few days after he was ousted as the CEO of OpenAI.

“We have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before. We are all going to work together some way or other, and i’m so excited. one team, one mission,” Altman said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday after joining Microsoft.

Along with Altman, Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and co-founder, who resigned from his position last Friday in protest over Altman’s ouster, will lead its team alongside some unspecified colleagues.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company is dedicated to its collaboration with OpenAI and will act promptly to give Altman and Brockman “the resources needed for their success.”

Altman successfully developed ChatGPT while he was employed at OpenAI, positioning it as the face of emerging AI technology. His leadership was a major factor in the company’s growth and its current status as one of the most valuable startups in the tech sector.

In an official announcement last Friday, OpenAI announced that its co-founder, Sam Altman, had left his position as CEO. This announcement came as a shock to millions of people around the world.

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” OpenAI said in an official statement.

The company’s investment in OpenAI will remain unchanged despite recent developments, with Microsoft holding a 49 percent stake. As it stays dedicated to its new leadership, the company stated that it will keep working with OpenAI.

ChatGPT continues to grow and expand to new territories and countries. Last May, OpenAI announced that users in 11 more countries, including Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the UK, and the US, would be able to use the app.

The version available on the App Store is ad-free and can be downloaded and used for free by users.

When in use, the mobile version of ChatGPT will sync your history across devices. This means you will know what you have previously searched for via the web version, and that will be easily accessible to you.

