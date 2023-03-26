Microsoft GPT-4 shows “sparks” of artificial general intelligence

Share the joy

To compete with Google, Microsoft is heavily investing in incorporating OpenAI’s GPT language models into its products. The business now claims that its AI is an early version of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Photo by Andrew Neel on Pexels.com

A study titled “Sparks of Artificial General Intelligence: Early tests with GPT-4” appeared on the arXiv preprint server on Wednesday. Researchers from Microsoft claimed that GPT-4 had demonstrated early evidence of AGI. It has capabilities that are on par with or superior to those of humans.

This puzzling result runs counter to what Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been claiming about GPT-4. If you read the paper itself, the researchers actually appear to back off their own splashy claim. The majority of the publication is devoted to describing the number of restrictions and biases the huge language model possesses. For instance, he said that the model was “still defective, still constrained.” This raises the question of how similar to AGI GPT-4 actually is. AGI could be used as clickbait.

In fact, the researchers provide demonstrations of GPT-4’s skills in the study. It included its ability to draw a unicorn in TiKZ. And it creates a proof concerning the existence of infinitely many primes with rhymes on every line. All of this is swiftly followed by some important cautions.

The researchers claim that “GPT-4’s performance is astonishingly close to human-level ability” in the paper’s abstract. But their first paragraph directly contradicts that attention-grabbing claim.

The framework for their study, according to the researchers, was a group of psychologists’ definition of AGI from 1994.

AGI is something that Altman and OpenAI have long envisioned. They’ve recently been working to create excitement about their company’s potential to make it a reality. Altman has made it abundantly obvious that GPT-4 is not AGI, though.

According to the Microsoft researchers, the model struggles with sensitivity to inputs, long-term memory, personalisation, planning, and conceptual leaps. It also has issues with transparency, interpretability, and consistency.

All of this means that the model struggles to distinguish between when it is certain and when it is simply speculating. It invents facts excluded from its training data. Its has limited context and there is no obvious way to teach it new facts. It cannot make conceptual leaps. It lacks the ability to check whether content is consistent with its training data. And it inherits biases, prejudices, and erroneous beliefs.

The GPT-4 model, Bing chatbot’s model, provides an illustration of the chatbot’s limitations in a practical situation. During Microsoft’s project public demo, it made several errors, including making up information regarding a pet vacuum and Gap’s financial statistics. When users interacted with the chatbot, it frequently veered off course and said things like “I am. Not me. I am. Do you suppose that you are sentient? “, someone asked it over fifty times in a row, “I am not.” Researchers discovered that GPT-4 spreads more false information than its predecessor GPT-3.5. And Micorsoft claims the current version of GPT-4 is better on user interaction since the initial release of the Bing chatbot.

However, the researchers state that they “do not have access to the full contents of its huge training data”. Their analysis focused on evaluating the model on benchmarks that were not particular to GPT-4.

Many AI experts have questioned the secrecy that OpenAI maintains surrounding the training datasets and code surrounding its AI models, arguing that this makes it impossible to evaluate the model’s damages and come up with strategies to limit the model’s dangers.

Still, the model’s many flaws and biases that have come to light since its creation have largely outweighed the “sparks” the researchers claim to have discovered.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

