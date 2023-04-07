Microsoft Edge’s Bing Image Creator is Now Available on Desktop

Share the joy

Microsoft AI Image Generator

Edge users can now use Microsoft’s DALL-E-powered AI image generator. It will be available around the world.

This image creator will allow users to create images by simply writing what they want to generate. This is powered by an advanced version of the DALL-E model.

To use it, you will find it in the Edge sidebar.

It is easy to use it. You simply have to type in what you want to see. For instance, you want to see a person looking at his/her phone. Or a person making pizza. The creator will generate various images that will match the prompt. Choose the ones you prefer and download them. You can use them however you need.

This is especially useful if you need a specific visual for your post. You can use this image creator to help you find the one that you actually need.

You can use DALL-E in a variety of ways. But putting right in the sidebar makes it easier to ask the creator to make you some photos. While you are waiting for the tool to generate an image, you can do something else on the web.

Before you can use it, you need to manually add it to your sidebar. This is the process for now. In that case, you will have to open the sidebar. Then, click the plus button. Find the Image Creator option and enable it.

How Many Images You Can Make?

Microsoft did not elaborate on it. It also did not state when it will be available to everyone.

AI image creators can be useful for you if you want to generate new ideas and create prototypes quickly. By providing a base image, designers can use AI image creators to experiment with different styles, colors, and layouts. These can be modified and refined until the desired outcome is achieved.

You can also use them to create unique and original artwork. Use these AI image creators to generate ideas, explore various styles, and experiment with new techniques. You can create art that is impossible for humans to create, like images of imaginary creatures or surreal landscapes.

If you are a marketer, you can use these tools to create product images, ads, or promotional materials. But do not expect the images to be visually appealing. We’re not there yet.

If you wish to create attention-grabbing photos, then you have to create them from scratch. On the other hand, you can get an idea from the AI-generated photo.

Soon, these AI image creators can be used to create realistic special effects and CGI for movies, TV shows, and video games. This technology can create more immersive and believable worlds, and it can also reduce the cost of production by eliminating the need for physical sets and props.

However, it is important to note that the current tool still needs refinement. The result is still distinguishable between real to fake. AI image creators are not yet perfect. Still, this technology is evolving. A few years from now, you may not be able to distinguish between AI-generated to real images.

