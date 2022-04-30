Microsoft Edge to add free built-in VPN service

Share the joy

Image Credit: Screen Rant

Microsoft wants to improve the security of its popular browser, Edge. The software giant is adding a new built-in VPN service that will be available free. As revealed by the Microsoft support page, the addition is to help improve current security features of the browser.

The feature which Microsoft calls” Edge Secure Network,” is still being tested, and not widely available. The new VPN is powered by Cloudflare service, and will be publicly available as part of a security upgrade.

When the feature is turned on, it helps to encrypt your web traffic so ISPs cannot collect your browsing information that you want to keep private.

The upcoming feature will also let you hide your true location, making it possible to use a virtual IP address. It makes it possible to access blocked content and websites in your country.

Users will however, be limited to just 1GB per month, and of course, will be required to sign into their Microsoft account.

In exchange for the service, Microsoft says Cloudflare will collect support and diagnostic information from the service. It however, adds that the company will permanently get rid of that data every 25 hours.

Image Credit: The Verge

The Microsoft Edge Chromium browser was launched two years ago, replacing the old Explorer. The roll out process kicked off with a test, and was followed by a gradual roll out first to groups of Windows 10 users through Windows Update before being made available to everyone else during the summer.

The new Edge browser is a bit similar to the Chrome browser including boasting of support for extensions. However, it differs in terms of features like Collections that allows you to collate both images and content from the web, and tracking prevention.

Microsoft began testing the Chromium-based Edge browser in 2019. The company’s desire to transform its browser into a Chromium-powered one was inspired by competition.

Microsoft Edge was made available to developers as Canary and Developer builds. The Canary and Developer builds were both available for download on the Microsoft’s new Edge insider site—and developers had an early feel of the changes coming to the Edge browser.

Microsoft focused on the basics of browsing, reliability, and extension support for this version of the Edge browser powered by Chromium. The new browser is said to run better, and comes with full support for existing Chrome extensions, which will encourage Microsoft.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

