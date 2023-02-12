Microsoft Edge Browser Switches to Adobe Acrobat PDF Reader

Share the joy

Replacing PDF Reader

In the coming months, Microsoft’s Edge browser will get a facelift. This will involve Adobe.

This week, the Windows maker said that it is bringing the ChatGPT tool to its Bing search engine. It also announced that it would replace the basic PDF reader with Adobe Acrobat PDF engine.

It is part of Microsoft’s plan to bring Adobe technologies to Microsoft users. This is not the first integration. Adobe PDF and e-sign technologies are already integrated into Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Teams.

Bringing Adobe’s PDF technology into Microsoft Edge will give users faster access to digital document capabilities.

The plan is to bring Adobe’s Acrobat PDF engine’s set of features to Edge. These would include higher fidelity for better graphics, better performance, and more security.

Most of all, the functions are free to users of Windows 10 and 11.

If users want more advanced features, they need to sign up. That is, they have to purchase an Acrobat subscription if they wish to edit text and images.

They can also convert PDFs to other formats with a premium subscription. But existing subscribers can already utilize the extension in Edge without the need to spend more.

Security

The company outlined its efforts to make sure that the tool is secure. Bad actors will find a way to infuse malware into PDFs to make their way into the networks. Thus, the company’s “security” team was involved in the process of integrating Adobe engine to Edge.

One of the ways Microsoft did to secure it is to add PartitionAlloc. It’s an additional security feature found in Chromium and already used in Edge. PartitionAlloc keeps objects of various types separate from one another with less intervention from the developer.

The package includes Control-Flow Enforcement Technology that protects against the highjacking of transfer instructions. It complements Control Flow Guard. Microsoft also adds Fuzzing that automatically tests for vulnerabilities.

Microsoft will also incentivize developers to report flaws. That’s why it included the engine in the vendor’s bug bounty program. Unfortunately, developers found quite a few vulnerabilities in the code.

When the system is in place, users can see the Adobe brand mark in the corner of the PDF view. Users can also see an option to try the features, like converting files, combining them, and editing text and images.

This is not the only new feature that users can see when using Edge. Microsoft will also introduce the Adobe-driven PDF tool in phases.

With the integration, you can sign up for premium features straight from Edge. It’s not clear how the prompts will appear. But one guess is when an Edit with Acrobat appears, it might trigger the subscription form.

Although Edge offers a lot of useful features, this integration may be unnecessary. No one has complained about its current PDF reader. If users would want advanced features, they would just purchase an Acrobat subscription.

For some users, this is a welcome addition to Edge. Others, don’t like being offered a subscription when they are doing simple tasks, like reading a PDF.

Whether you like it or not, you can’t go back to the old reader.

