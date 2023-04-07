Microsoft Edge Autoplay Block Feature

Share the joy

Microsoft Makes It Easier to Block Autoplay Videos

Image

As a Microsoft Edge user, you can now block autoplay videos. The company has begun testing this new addition in the Canary channel. This is a new option along with other allow and limit choices for auto-playing web videos.

Microsoft Edge team states:

“We have heard your requests for strict blocking of media autoplay, and we are excited to share it is now available! Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, Block, this allows you to stop all media on a site from automatically playing. This setting is more restrictive that the existing ‘Limit’ option and it blocks automatic playback on all sites regardless of previous usage.”

You can enable it right now by navigating to edge://flags/#edge-autoplay-user-setting-block-option.

Google Chrome, on the other hand, has no option to stop sites automatically from auto-playing audio or videos. However, it does allow you to stop content from playing using the mute button on tabs that play media.

Having this feature improves the browsing experience. Autoplaying videos are distracting and sometimes annoying. This is especially true if you are trying to read an article or you are focused on a task. When you have this feature, you can avoid these interruptions and you will have a more pleasant browsing experience.

Furthermore, blocking automatically auto-playing videos will reduce data usage. These videos can consume a lot of data. This is an issue if you are using a limited data plan or using a slow internet connection. With this feature, you can save on data usage.

Split-Screen Feature

Meanwhile, Microsoft Edge gains a split-screen feature so you can run two pages under one tab. This is a new feature that consolidates the number of tabs running while also reducing duplicated browser interfaces.

Without this feature, you need to manually drag a tab out into its window. Then, use Windows Snap to snap the windows side-by-side. It works. However, if you are using Sidebar, you will end up having duplicated interfaces. It can take up a lot of extra space.

With this new feature, you can just snap pages side by side in Edge. It maintains one interface for both pages.

Browser Essentials

Microsoft also announced a new tool for Edge to let you monitor performance and security. This tool is called Browser Essentials. It is a dashboard that replaces the current Performance with new performance-oriented tools, including Sleeping Tabs and Efficiency Mode.

The new tool will also give you a score of how it performs. It aims to help you better understand the browser and know if you need to toggle on or off certain features.

SmartScreen is also added to Browser Essentials. It shows you the number of websites and downloads SmartScreen has analyzed. It gives detailed insights into your browsing security.

In addition to your personal security details. This new tool can display your information about protective measures in this browser, including malicious sites and downloads that have been blocked.

The company is planning to expand this new tool according to customers’ feedback. In that case, you can expect more updates coming soon. For now, Browser Essentials tools can be accessed by Canary users.

