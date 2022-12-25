Microsoft Confirmed That Sony Blocked 4 Games from Coming to Xbox Forever

Share the joy

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, Bloodborne, and Silent Hill 2 are not coming to Xbox forever.

Activision and Microsoft Deal Heating Up

Microsoft responded to the US FTC over its lawsuit. The FTC is blocking Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The complaints hinge around Windows PC and Xbox exclusivity of Bethesda Softworks titles as reasons that the Windows maker can’t be trusted with the library of IPs held by Activision Blizzard.

But Windows argued that:

“The Merger is fundamentally pro-competitive because it increases competition in a market long dominated by Sony. Xbox plans to make the Call of Duty franchise available to more gamers in more ways than would have been the case in the counterfactual. The Merger is in no way about foreclosing any console provider, but will increase competition in a market long dominated by Sony.”

Even though the EU refuted the errant claims that Microsoft did promise not to make Bethesda titles exclusive, the FTC still filed its complaints.

Microsoft admits that three future Bethesda titles will only be available to Xbox and Windows PCs. But it still supports Multiplatform games, like Elder Scrolls, Minecraft, and the Elder Scrolls.

During the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it was revealed that it was a timed exclusive. It would have a countdown timer to indicate how long it would be exclusive to PlayStation.

Many Xbox fans expected that it would hit Microsoft’s console. However, it wasn’t the case. The timed exclusivity period actually referred to the PC versions of the games. It means that it would now be available on Stream for Windows.

Microsoft admitted that exclusive strategies are common. It has committed to similar deals previously. However, it has not engaged in third-party deals that ruled out competition platforms from a franchise that existed on competitor platforms.

Sony wants the best for its customers and shareholders. Microsoft, on the other hand, admitted that Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox. It mirrors the significance of exclusive content.

The deals with Sony just represent more evidence that the Windows maker should be allowed to acquire Activision Blizzard. Deals can change over time anyway.

Sony remains the leading manufacturer of video game consoles and it has a strong presence in the market. The PlayStation brand has been a major player in the gaming industry since the original PS console was released in 1994. Since then, the company released several successful console iterations.

The video game console market is highly competitive, and there are various companies that produce and sell consoles, like Microsoft (which manufactures the Xbox series of consoles), and Nintendo.

Every company has its own unique features and target audience, and the market share of each company can vary depending on various factors such as the popularity of specific consoles, the quality of the games available on each platform, and the overall market demand for video game consoles.

“Xbox’s future relevance depends on finding a way to reach the billions of gamers who want to enjoy games regardless of location, socio-economic status, or device ownership.”

