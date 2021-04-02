Microsoft Cloud Services Down Again: A DNS Issue?

A couple of weeks after, the Microsoft outage happens again.

Two weeks ago, several cloud-based Microsoft products encountered issues because of an Azure Active Directory problem. Users couldn’t access Microsoft Teams. But the issue didn’t just affect Teams but it also affected Xbox Live, Exchange Online, and Office, among others.

The problem was only fixed a few hours after.

Another Microsoft Outage

Once again, users of some Microsoft products are experiencing issues.

Azure problems affected several cloud-based Microsoft products, like Xbox Network, Bing, and other systems. Users reported that all Microsoft services hosted on Azure are inaccessible that started on April 1.

The Azure support team on Twitter acknowledged the problem.

Users reported that they couldn’t access Azure Portal, Dynamics 365, Azure Services, and other services. Bing is also down. However, Exchange wasn’t affected.

Microsoft couldn’t tell which countries are hit by the issue. But the company simply stated that there’s an emerging issue and it’s currently being investigated. The company will just provide an update with further details.

Some users are saying that the issue didn’t start today. Rather, they have seen failures in Cloud Services and App services since two days ago.

Cloud computing is an increasingly competitive market. With that in mind, reliability is vital. Unfortunately, with its ongoing issues, Microsoft needs to double its effort.

Microsoft’s cloud services are competing against other big cloud providers. Google and Amazon Web Services have the same uptime stats of 99.99%. Azure, on the other hand, is behind at 99.79%.

In 2019, Azure experienced significant downtime.

Microsoft continues to build new services to improve its Azure reliability. The company invested a lot to allow them to perform procedures with little to no impact on its customers.

In 2019, a routine DNS migration went awry. It disconnected Azure services and that outage lasted for several hours.

Microsoft added procedures and safeguards to prevent the same outage from happening again.

But the issue happened again.

In 2017, Meltdown and Spectre chip bugs were discovered. They forced cloud providers to update their services to isolate cloud customers from the bugs.

However, it required Microsoft from rebooting the servers to implement the changes. It took some time to complete.

In 2018, Microsoft’s data center in the South Central US region was struck by lightning causing some of its cooling systems to fail.

It also damaged the servers. It knocked out some of its services. It took over 24 hours for its engineers to fix it and preserve customer data.

When Google and AWS updated their servers to include patches for the said bugs, the update didn’t significantly affect their service uptime. Google could update its services without disrupting customer workloads.

Cloud computing services aren’t perfect. Although Microsoft lags AWS and Google in terms of reliability scoring, it’s still better than managing your own servers.

Unfortunately, it still requires a leap of faith if you turn the control of your critical business into cloud computing. It’s not a guarantee that it’ll be 100% uptime. You should expect an outage now and again, just like what’s happening now.