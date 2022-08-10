Microsoft Celebrates OneDrive’s 15th Anniversary

Share the joy

OneDrive has new features and a redesign.

Marking 15th Anniversary with New Home Experience

Microsoft is celebrating the 15th anniversary of OneDrive. The cloud storage system started in 2007. A year later, it added a feature that lets people store and access photos and videos.

As part of its celebration, Microsoft published a landing page called OneDrive Home which makes it easier to keep tabs on your work. The new Home page looks similar to the dashboard in the online version of Office. The OneDrive Home has a list of files. They are organized by how you accessed them recently.

The new OneDrive has an Activity column that tells you if someone leaves a comment or assigns you a task in a shared document.

The changes are not live yet. However, they will be in the coming months. The new Home page could be used as a central hub so you can stay organized while you collaborate with your team remotely.

Microsoft also added a notable feature that you can use to pin document libraries. The new feature enhances effectiveness and efficiency while you work.

In other news, it is revealed that the settings app of OneDrive on Windows 11 would get an overhaul.

Is OneDrive Better Than Google Drive?

If you are the type of person who wishes to keep your entire life on the cloud drive, then OneDrive is one of the options.

But is it a better service than Google Drive?

It actually depends on your needs. If you simply want to store normal stuff, then Google Drive might be a better option. OneDrive is geared towards businesses and teams who do heavy-duty storage.

However, the free plan of OneDrive is a bit frustrating. You only get 5 GB free while Google Drive offers a generous 15 GB of storage. If you wish to get 100GB, you can pay $2 a month.

Both cloud platforms don’t need space on your hard drive. When it comes to security, both platforms offer solid security features.

However, if you need to sync your files, OneDrive does it faster. However, the advanced search of Google Drive will help you find files quickly. Search results populate as you type. Thus, it makes it easier to access the files that you are looking for.

They both have similar features when you evaluate them. However, you may end up choosing between the two based on your preference.

From a cost perspective, Google Drive is more preferred by casual users or those that don’t rely too much on local file storage.

However, if you are a big-time file storer, OneDrive offers cheaper unlimited storage plans. Plus, it has faster local file sync. But you can’t easily integrate a storage platform with apps for your digital management.

The redesigned OneDrive Home, however, may give you a better experience. It aims to help users easily resume work and catch up on what they missed. Microsoft is working on providing a more intuitive sharing experience across OneDrive, Teams, Office apps, and SharePoint. The new features will be rolled out first in the US and other regions later in 2022.

