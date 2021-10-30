Microsoft Buys Two Hat — A Moderation Company

Share the joy













Microsoft acquired it for an undisclosed amount.

https://www.twohat.com/blog/announcement/

Two Hat for Microsoft to Moderate Content

Today, Microsoft announced that it bought Two Hat. It’s an AI-powered content moderation platform. The acquisition will allow the two companies to combine their technology, teams, and cloud infrastructure to serve Two Hat’s customers at Microsoft.

Microsoft said that there’s a growing amount of harmful content online. It’s the reason there’s a demand for better, effective content moderation. These two companies share a vision for using technology to nurture and protect online communities.

“Working with the diverse and experienced team at Two Hat over the years, it has become clear that we are fully aligned with the core values inspired by the vision of founder, Chris Priebe, to deliver a holistic approach for positive and thriving online communities.” – Microsoft

Improving Moderation in Gaming

The purchase will help Microsoft in improving its content moderation efforts in gaming. The company has huge plans for consumer services when it hired a former Uber executive to lead its consumer apps effort this year.

The Windows maker has been trying to acquire popular platforms, like Discord, Pinterest, and TikTok. The company focuses on creators and communities. And the company believes that moderation is a key part of any online community-based service.

Three years ago, Microsoft introduced text-based filters for its Xbox network. This is the company’s effort to stop toxicity on its platform. The company handled moderation on its Xbox Live for 20 years. But the new effort will place the player in control of what they see on Xbox live. And Two Hat has been helping Microsoft with some of its moderation efforts.

In the future, Microsoft wants to eliminate harmful content in Xbox Live party sessions. In that way, live audio calls can be filtered with bleeps, which are similar to broadcast TV.

Online Harassment

Online harassment is rampant. In fact, the Pew Research Center revealed that 4 out of 10 Americans have experienced some form of harassment online. Many users also said that they have been the target of attacks because of their religion, ethnicity, sexual or disability.

The founder of Two Hat, Priebe, used to work as a senior app security specialist at Disney Interactive. Priebe has a desire to tackle cyberbullying and online harassment. His content moderation platform has classified, filtered, and escalated over a trillion human interactions. Two Hat is working with law enforcement in Canada to train AI to help detect new exploitative materials.

Microsoft is confident in Two Hat’s product. It’s a highly reputable system that supports 20 languages. It can suspend, ban and mute automatically potentially abusive members of the community.

The Windows maker is testing several ways to find out the best way to moderate harmful content. It’s also consulting its Xbox Live community on how to implement its chat plans. This is an ambitious plan. However, Microsoft needs to be careful because privacy implications are huge.

“With this acquisition, we will help global online communities to be safer and inclusive for everyone to participate, positively contribute and thrive.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

