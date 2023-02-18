Microsoft Brings Windows 11 to M1 and M2 Mac — Is It a Native Solution?

Share the joy

Microsoft Partners with Parallels

Microsoft has finally authorized Windows 11 to run on Apple’s M1 and M2 Macs. This is possible through the partnership with Parallels. It enables the OS to run in a virtual environment.

According to a blog post:

“Parallels® Desktop version 18 is an authorized solution for running Arm® versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers.”

However, there are limitations. They can impact your ability to utilize types of hardware, apps, and games.

Despite that, Microsoft is happy that users of Apple M1 and M2 can now run its OS on a virtual machine. It will not provide the best performance.

It is only possible through a native solution. However, Apple has not announced yet whether or not it will support Boot Camp on its Silicon Valley chips.

Nevertheless, this is a great step for Microsoft to officially authorize Parallels to work this way. Previously, Microsoft only licensed Windows versions of Arm to OEMs. Thus, M1 and M2 users have difficulty running it in VM.

Microsoft added that “32-bit Arm apps available from the Store in Windows are not supported by Mac computers with M1 and M2 chips. 32-bit Arm apps are in the process of being deprecated for all Arm versions of Windows. The preferred customer experience is to run 64-bit Arm apps, but customers can also use apps in x64 or x86 emulation on Mac M1 and M2 computers.”

Windows on ARM

When the M1 chip came out in 2020, users began running Windows 10 on Arm on them. Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t license Windows on Arm for computers beyond the Surface range and other Windows on Arm OEMs. At that time, Apple’s software chief said that users can run Windows on Arm on the new hardware. But it leaves it to Microsoft to license its OS for that use.

And that time has come.

Microsoft Authorizes Its Use

Customers are now assured that Microsoft has authorized it. Parallels for Apple M-series has been available since last year. The timing was momentous as Apple is giving two years to phase out its Intel chips from its Macs.

However, it’s not clear how Microsoft will change the licensing. It only licensed ARM versions to PC vendors. Parallels stated that you can purchase an individual Windows 11 Pro license. It may not satisfy users who wish to use native Windows support. But this is the closest solution they can get.

Some people will think that it’s outrageous to use Windows on Mac. However, some people need to utilize specific software that only runs on Windows. They may also prefer some windows-based apps over Mac counterparts.

Macs have come a long way in terms of gaming capabilities. But some games are only available on Windows. Thus, gamers may want to run Windows on their Mac to access these options.

Some companies also require their employees to use Windows-based software for work. And if an employee is using a Mac as a personal computer, that employee may have to run Windows to perform work-related tasks.

