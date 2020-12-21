Microsoft brings the “Together Mode” feature to Skype

Image Credit: Slash Gear

Apparently due to its popularity, Microsoft has deemed it proper to add the Together Mode to Skype. The feature was added to Microsoft Teams back in July to help people overcome the mental difficulty of staying home because of the pandemic.

Together Mode uses artificial intelligence to segment your face and shoulders and place you together with other people in a virtual place. Skype users will need at least five people all with webcams to activate the feature. The feature will place everyone into a virtual environment to make it look as if they are sitting next to one another.

Skype users can use the Together Mode through the web, and do not necessarily need to use the app. As a matter of fact, they do not necessarily have to own an account to use the feature. They can create a Meet Now meeting and share the link with anyone to join.

The Together Mode was launched alongside other features in the latest version of Skype. Among other features rolled out by Microsoft include:

Let Me Add You: You now have the option to add someone to an ongoing Skype call by their phone number as well as via Skype.

What’s that behind you?: Microsoft has added more predefined backgrounds and more background categories, and we’re adding more all the time.

In July, Skype brought background blur to iOS; thereby bringing the app at par with the desktop version which welcomed a similar version in February 2019. The feature enables you to blur your background, thereby covering up a messy environment or background when making an important video call.

Microsoft-owned Skype is using artificial intelligence to blur everything in a room around you—keeping you as the main focal point of the conversation. The blur effect will detect hair, arms, and hands to avoid blurring out important body language while on a video call. Though the feature will not completely blur out everything in your environment, it will nevertheless improve video calls where your major priority is you and not your messy room.

Background blur in Skype according to Microsoft, is similar to background blur in Microsoft Teams. “With a simple toggle, right-click, or even through your Skype settings, your background will be instantly and subtly blurred, leaving just you as the only focal point,” the software giant wrote in a blog post.

In 2019, Skype brought its screen sharing feature to mobile—and making it available on iOS and Android. It is one of the most popular features in the Microsoft-owned app, and will go a long way to help keep the video-chat app within a touching distance of other apps in the same category.