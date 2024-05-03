Microsoft Admits April Update Can Cause VPN Problems

Share the joy

Microsoft VPN Connection Failures

Microsoft is currently investigating reports of VPN connection failures following the installation of the April 2024 Windows 11 update. Users have reported encountering issues, particularly with VPN connections utilizing TPM-backed certificates, after installing the KB5036893 update issued on April 9th for all supported Windows 11 versions.

Reddit user Flo-TPG highlighted the problem, stating that the update triggered a “certificate could not be found” error while attempting to establish a VPN connection. Microsoft has acknowledged the reports and issued a warning that VPN connections may indeed fail after installing the April 2024 security update.

Investigation Ongoing

The company assured that they are actively investigating the matter and pledged to provide further information in the coming days.

As of now, the only workaround available is to uninstall the KB5036893 update. Microsoft has indicated that they are working on a resolution for the issue, hinting at a forthcoming hotfix.

Speed Issues

This incident comes nearly a year after Microsoft had to address significant speed issues affecting L2TP/IPsec VPN connections in Windows 11 following another update.

Despite Microsoft’s Windows Insider program, which aims to catch bugs in early versions of updates, security patches can sometimes lead to unexpected complications like the current VPN connection failures.

Bleeping Computer initially reported the issue, which affected not only Windows 11 but also Windows 10 and Windows Server versions from 2008 onwards. Users’ reports on Reddit vary, with some stating their VPNs still function after the update, while others confirm encryption issues.

No Definitive Fix

Microsoft has advised users that there is no definitive fix available until they release a pathed update. However, some users have reported success in resolving the problem by installing and reinstalling their VPN applications.

In response to inquiries about how to uninstall the security updates, Microsoft provided guidance through its patch notes, instructing users to utilize the DISM/Remove-Package command line option with the LCU package name as the argument.

Despite Microsoft’s assurance that they are working on a solution, the affected list of clients remains extensive, encompassing various versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Challenging Situation

This development raises concerns, particularly for those who rely on VPNs for privacy and security, especially when accessing public Wi-Fi networks. Microsoft’s commitment to prioritizing security, as emphasized by CEO Satya Nadella, faces a challenge as users are left to choose between VPN functionality and the latest security protections until a resolution is implemented.

Affected users are advised to report the issue through the Windows “Get Help” app to potentially expedite a solution. However, until Microsoft releases a fix, users may need to tolerate the inconvenience or explore alternative measures.

As the investigation unfolds, Microsoft’s response to this VPN connectivity issue will be closely monitored, with users eagerly awaiting a resolution that restores seamless VPN functionality without compromising security.

Some users might indeed feel frustrated or annoyed upon encountering this report. The disruption of VPN connectivity can be a significant inconvenience for individuals who rely on VPNs for privacy, security, or accessing restricted networks.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

