Microsoft-Activision merger nears approval after Sony case reversal

Regulators in the UK looking into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard changed their minds today and said they no longer thought the company would ban the Call of Duty video game franchise from Sony’s PlayStation platforms.

A merged Microsoft/Activision Blizzard would hurt console game competition, according to a tentative finding made last month by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA expressed concerns about how the merger would impact competitors in the cloud gaming market at the time, stating that evidence suggested “Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own consoles (or only available on PlayStation under materially worse conditions).”

The early results were good news for Sony, which has repeatedly questioned Microsoft’s commitment to keeping Call of Duty titles available on PlayStation. However, Microsoft persuaded the CMA to change its opinion by arguing that the financial model was incorrect. The CMA stated in a statement today that it had “received a substantial amount of new evidence.”

“Having considered the additional evidence provided, we have now provisionally concluded that the merger will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in console gaming services because the cost to Microsoft of withholding Call of Duty from PlayStation would outweigh any gains from taking such action,” CMA Panel Chair Martin Coleman said.

The CMA panel investigating the deal “updated its provisional findings and reached the provisional conclusion that, overall, the transaction will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in relation to console gaming in the UK.”

Although specific dollar amounts were removed from the document’s public version, the amended conclusions stated that removing Call of Duty off PlayStation would result in “a considerable net financial loss for the Parties under all scenarios that we judged feasible.”

The CMA stated that Microsoft’s financial incentives to make Activision titles exclusive to Xbox systems relate to the “most substantial new evidence” provided to the agency, adding:

“While the CMA’s original analysis indicated that this strategy would be profitable under most scenarios, new data (which provides better insight into the actual purchasing behaviour of CoD gamers) indicates that this strategy would be significantly loss-making under any plausible scenario. On this basis, the updated analysis now shows that it would not be commercially beneficial to Microsoft to make CoD exclusive to Xbox following the deal, but that Microsoft will instead still have the incentive to continue to make the game available on PlayStation.”

This could make it simpler for Microsoft to obtain UK regulatory permission for the merger, though it will still need to persuade authorities that it won’t hinder competition in the cloud gaming market.

“Our provisional view that this deal raises concerns in the cloud gaming market is not affected by today’s announcement. Our investigation remains on course for completion by the end of April,” Coleman said.

The CMA said that buying Activision Blizzard “would reinforce this strong position and substantially reduce the competition that Microsoft would otherwise face in the cloud gaming market in the UK. This could alter the future of gaming. It could potentially harm UK gamers. Some gamers cannot afford or do not want to buy an expensive gaming console or gaming PC.”

Microsoft told the CMA that “Activision games would not have been available to cloud gaming services absent the Merger,” and that there’s “no evidence that Activision content would have been an important input for cloud gaming providers.” Microsoft also said its proposed licensing remedies would “ensure wide availability of CoD and other Activision titles on cloud gaming services.”

