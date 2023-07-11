Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal gets a green light from US Judge

Share the joy

After five days of arduous evidence, a California court has approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating Microsoft in an antitrust lawsuit, but Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley has heard arguments from both the FTC and Microsoft and has chosen to refuse the regulator’s request for a preliminary injunction.

Judge Corley has clearly agreed with Microsoft on its promises to retain Call of Duty on PlayStation and even to bring it to the Nintendo Switch.

Despite the FTC’s challenge to Microsoft’s cloud agreements, Judge Corley considered them in her judgment.

Even if the court agrees with Microsoft in theory that the Nintendo Switch is part of the console market, it also acknowledges that the FTC might properly say it is not.

Judge Corley also agreed with the FTC that PCs do not belong in the console market.

Reactions

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company was “grateful to the Court in San Francisco for this quick and thorough decision and hope other jurisdictions will continue working towards a timely resolution.”

“We’re grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in our favor. The evidence showed the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud don’t reflect the realities of the gaming market,” said Xbox head Phil Spencer, a key witness in the trial.

“Our merger will benefit consumers and workers,” Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard’s CEO, said in a statement.

“It will enable competition rather than allow entrenched market leaders to continue to dominate our rapidly growing industry.”

“We are disappointed in this outcome given the clear threat this merger poses to open competition in cloud gaming, subscription services, and consoles. In the coming days we’ll be announcing our next step to continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers,” said FTC spokesperson Douglas Farrar.

The judge’s decision now permits Microsoft to conclude its Activision Blizzard transaction before the July 18 deadline, but only if the business is ready to close elsewhere in the UK or if the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is willing to negotiate some type of solution.

The UK regulator blocked Microsoft’s proposed acquisition in April, and the company is presently appealing the decision, with a hearing scheduled for July 28.

The FTC could appeal Judge Corley’s verdict by 11:59 p.m. PT on July 14.

The regulator did not fight a court decision allowing Meta to buy Within. So, it may instead drop its action against Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

