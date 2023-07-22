Microsoft 365 Copilot to Cost $30 Per Month

Share the joy

Microsoft 365 Copilot Pricing

Microsoft shares jumped 4% after the company announced the price for its Microsoft 365 AI subscription service.

Its Copilot subscription service adds AI to Microsoft’s popular Office products, like Word, Excel, and Teams. If you are paying for these products, you will have to pay an additional $30 to your monthly subscription to use Copilot. The price can increase for enterprise customers.

The additional subscription fee brings in additional revenue to Microsoft. It shows that the company continues to build on its Office software. It makes it more appealing for businesses seeking to incorporate AI into their workflow.

“Second, to help commercial customers plan, we’re sharing that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be priced at $30 per user, per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers, when broadly available; we’ll share more on timing in the coming months.” Microsoft

Microsoft has provided remarkable AI innovations this year. It has emphasized the potential of AI in helping each aspect of a business.

Despite the popularity of AI-powered chatbots, many companies banned their employees from using them because these platforms can start data leaks.

Google, for instance, restricts Internet access to some employees and discouraged them from using the chatbot using company information.

Major Players in the AI Race

Microsoft is one of the major players in the AI race and it had been actively investing in AI research, development, and applications. It has various AI-related products and services and AI-driven features integrated into its products, like Office 365 and Bing.

The AI race involves numerous other tech giants, like Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and smaller innovative startups. Each company makes its contributions to the advancement of AI technology.

The AI landscape can change rapidly with breakthroughs, partnerships, and developments.

There’s a strong and growing demand for AI products and services across various industries. Artificial Intelligence has shown great potential in transforming businesses, enhancing efficiency, and improving customer experiences.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) for instance, is widely sought. It includes AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and language translation services. They all improve customer support and communication.

AI-driven image and video analysis solutions are also in demand. Many companies are working on these solutions for applications like object detection, facial recognition, and autonomous vehicles.

AI-based systems that could analyze large datasets and make predictions or recommendations are popular in escorts like finance, marketing, and healthcare.

In e-commerce, entertainment, and social media platforms, AI-driven recommendation engines and personalized content delivery are ideal.

Given the rapid pace of AI advancement and its potential for driving innovation and efficiency, it is reasonable to assume that the demand for AI products will continue to grow.

Microsoft invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. However, it is not highly dependent on it when it comes to generative AI.

The company stated previously that it is making Llama 2, Meta’s new AI large language model, on Azure cloud-computing service. Meta stated that Microsoft is its preferred partner for this software. The deal with Meta shows that Microsoft is throwing a lot of its money into AI language models.

