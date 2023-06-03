Meta’s Twitter rival app gets its own icon

Share the joy

As Meta’s Twitter-like new app continues to unravel, we now have an idea of what its icon will look like upon launch. According to the latest back-end code uncovered by @alexa193a, the icon takes after Twitter’s color scheme, while also maintaining the Instagram gradient approach. that also still maintains the Instagram gradient approach.

#Instagram continues to work on "Barcelona" their new text-based social network, let's see the app icon 👀



ℹ️ No, the app hasn't been released yet. pic.twitter.com/Z9fVBaLcZN — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 1, 2023

The last time out, @alexa193 posted a screenshot of what its UI will likely look like upon launch. The uncovering of the icon is a further indication that the new product its nearing its launch, which is slated for this month.

Meta has been working secretly on this new app, and in May, confirmed in a statement to Money Control what P92 [the name of its new app] is all about: “We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”

According to author of social media newsletter ICYMI, Lia Haberman, Barcelona will use similar community guidelines as Instagram. Users will be able to log-in with their Instagram credentials, blocks and hidden words from Instagram will carry over, and some safety features will be embedded from start.

Citing sources, Haberman said texts posts will be up to 500 characters, and users can also upload photos, links and videos up to five minutes long. Similarly to the way it works in Twitter and other apps, there will be a feed where you can like, reply or repost content.

According to @alexa193a, the app is a new text-based social network. It has a temporary badge that lets your followers know you are on Barcelona and send them to your profile if they have the app installed on their device.

@alexa193a first tweeted about the app sometimes in March, and his latest update only shows that Instagram is already testing it.

While Twitter already has apps like Mastodon and Bluesky to deal with, Barcelona poses a different kind of threat considering Instagram’s popularity and huge userbase.

Twitter has not really improved since ownership changed hands in 2022, and the imminent release of Instagram’s new standalone app may pose a major threat to Elon Musk and his team.

