Meta’s spatial audio tools for AR and VR in the works

Share the joy

Visuals have been a focal point for next-generation digital interaction, such as AR and VR tools. But audio also has a big part in immersive experiences. Excellent sounds through spatial audio can transport your mind and bring virtual to life.

Meta’s latest research bring more life-like AR and VR experiences. It is working on new spatial audio tools that respond to different environments as shown in visuals.

The company is focusing on the harmonies of sound that people want to experience, and on how it can be rendered into the digital world.

“Whether it’s mingling at a party in the metaverse or watching a home movie in your living room through augmented reality (AR) glasses, acoustics play a role in how these moments will be experienced […] We envision a future where people can put on AR glasses and relive a holographic memory that looks and sounds the exact way they experienced it from their vantage point, or feel immersed by not just the graphics but also the sounds as they play games in a virtual world,” explains Meta.

Meta already thought about this when it released the first-generation Ray-Ban Stories glasses. The item has open air speakers with sounds delivered directly into your ears.

The sleek feature allows the speakers position to give a rich, immersive audio without using earbuds. It may sound ridiculous, but it works. And it could be a big selling point for the product.

To take its audio to the next level, Meta is opening three new models for audio-visual understanding to developers.

“These models, which focus on human speech and sounds in video, are designed to push us toward a more immersive reality at a faster rate,” adds Meta.

Meta has created its own self-supervised AV matching model. By expanding the study to more audio experts and developers, it could help Meta build more realistic audio translation tools.

“Getting spatial audio right will be one of the things that delivers that ‘wow’ factor in what we’re building for the metaverse. Excited to see how this develops,” notes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

