Meta’s shows latest Widely Viewed Content Report

Share the joy

Meta has released its newest Widely Viewed Content Report. It gives insight into the app’s most seen material as well as the most recent patterns in Facebook feed consumption.

Meta launched the Widely Viewed Content Report to refute the notion that Facebook is dominated by divisive and contentious material. It came after claims that right-wing political messages were garnering more momentum than anything else in the app.

In addition, in conjunction with Meta’s efforts to reduce political argument in-stream, there appears to have been a clear decrease in the prevalence of political-type posts. The most recent Widely Viewed Content updates show many light-hearted, humorous posts, rather than argumentative updates.

Three of the top ten most viewed referral links from the app are about a comet that will be visible in the night sky sometime next year. It accounts for three of the top ten most viewed referral links from the app. There are also celebrity headlines and a piece about Netflix tightening down on password sharing. It’s all relatively benign stuff, especially when compared to the contentious political disputes that formerly seemed to dominate Facebook feeds.

Viral trend posters, recipes, and pet films also lead the most visited Facebook Pages.

Here’s a stat for social media managers: “92.3% of the views in the US during Q1 2023 did not include a link to a source outside of Facebook.”

According to the first Widely Viewed Content Report for Q3 2021, 86.5% of the posts read did not include a link outside the app.

In raw statistics terms, this indicates that the number of views on posts with links has decreased by about half in the previous two years.

The constant increase in views of articles without links is most likely related to increased consumption of video content and consumers engaged in-stream.

These are some intriguing observations about Facebook consumption habits and how the feed is changing to reflect new usage tendencies.

Referral traffic statistics are suffering as a result. It appears to be a plus that heated political discourse is decreasing in presence. It may lead to reduced tension and argument overall.

Read Meta’s latest Widely Viewed Content Report here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

