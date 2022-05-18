Meta’s latest Enforcement Report highlights its efforts against abuse, terrorism and fakes

Share the joy

Meta has revealed its latest Community Standards Enforcement Report for Q1 2022. It gives us a glimpse on how serious it wants to stop misuse and abuse in its apps.

The company says its detection rate for bullying and harassment content has increased from 58.8% in the last quarter to 67% this quarter.

Research has shown that young Instagram users can suffer grave psychological effects from comments and criticisms in the platform. Meta’s systems have improved in helping and supporting those facing these challenges.

The company has seen the numbers of suicide and self-harm content rise on Instagram in the last two quarters alone.

Meta says it cleaned out 1.8 billion pieces of spam content in this year’s first quarter. This is up from 1.2 billion in the last quarter. Its actions against a small number of spammers have dropped a large volume of violations.

Actions against terrorism and organized hate show how its enforcement numbers has ramped up on both Facebook and Instagram.

Meta says views of violating content related to terrorism are now less frequent. It has removed most of these posts before it reaches people.

“In Q1 2022, the upper limit was 0.05% for violations of our policy for terrorism on Facebook. This means that out of every 10,000 views of content on Facebook, we estimate no more than 5 of those views contained content that violated the policy,” says Meta.

The number of fake accounts seems to have copied that of Twitter’s own findings.

Meta removed 1.6 billion fake profiles this quarter, as its rate of fake profiles stay the same.

“We estimate that fake accounts represented approximately 5% of our worldwide monthly active users (MAU) on Facebook during Q1 2022,” explains Meta.

Like Twitter, Meta seems to be using sampling to measure its fakes. But we’ll see if Twitter caves in to Elon Musk’s request for more proof about its numbers prior to the takeover.

Still, Meta’s numbers are at par with industry standard, per the new audit of EY. It found the enforcement as fairly stated, with internal controls as suitably designed and operating effectively.

Check out the full Community Standards Enforcement Report for Q1 2022 here.

