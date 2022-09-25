Meta yet to decide whether Trump’s Facebook account will be reinstated

Share the joy

As the suspension placed on the Facebook account of former US President Donald Trump comes to close to a review; the software giant has said it is yet to decide on its next line of action.

Trumps’ two-year Facebook ban comes to an end in January, and Meta is yet to reveal whether this would be extended. “When you make a decision that affects the public realm, you need to act with great caution,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs said during a media event that was hosted by Semafor.

While Clegg’s words did not specifically confirm if the suspension would be lifted once it expires, there is hope that the former president could have his Facebook account restored.

Before his suspension, Trump had 35 million followers on Facebook, which could be of great help as he aspires to seek his party’s ticket for the 2024 election.

On what would drive Facebook’s decision on the Trump suspension, Clegg said:

“If we think there is content on our platform which will lead to real-world harm — physical harm — then we feel we have a clear responsibility to act against it.”

In August, Meta said there are no plans to rush the review of the ban it handed out to Donald Trump in 2021. The social media giant said the review will not be rushed even if the former president declares his candidature for the post of the president of the US.

Facebook said it will stick to its January timetable, and will not remove the ban until that time. Also, the social network giant said the recent FBI search of Trump’s residence in Florida will not affect its timeline.

It is being widely reported that Trump will announce his decision to run for president in 2024 before the midterms. “We’re going to stay on that timeline,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said in an interview per Politico.

Facebook is already under pressure mostly from Republicans who feel that Trump is unfairly locked out of the platform used by millions of Americans. This, however, runs contrary to what the former president’s critics think—calling for a permanent ban of his account

Donald Trump had his social media accounts including that of Twitter, Facebook, and the likes suspended following the riots that took place at the Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

