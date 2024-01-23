Meta will let Instagram and Facebook users unlink their account to comply with DMA

Share the joy

Instagram and Facebook users in Europe now have the choice to unlink their accounts as DMA looms. The company has opened a new tab to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Meta becomes the latest social media company to introduce changes to conform with the DMA following recent changes made by Google.

In the next couple of weeks, Facebook and Instagram users will receive notifications informing them that they have the option to choose if they would like to share their information between its services, Meta said in a blog post on Monday.

“People using Instagram and Facebook in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland will soon be offered several choices about how they would like to manage their experiences across Meta products. We are offering these choices to address the requirements of the DMA, which enter into force in March 2024.”

The DMA will take effect on March 7, and companies are compelled to treat their own services and products like rivals. For Messenger users, they will be able to choose if they want to link their account with Facebook.

Back in October, Meta officially confirmed that it would be offering subscription-based, ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram to EU users only.

This is a component of Meta’s adherence to changing EU regulations; the tech giant is essentially attempting to evade the new GDPR mandates. By doing this, the business will be able to give EU users the choice to reject all advertisements and associated data tracking.

“To comply with evolving European regulations, we are introducing a new subscription option in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads. While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads.”

While this looks like a fair deal for both parties, it does not come particularly cheap for EU users, who will have to pay monthly subscriptions to keep ads away.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

