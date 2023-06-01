Meta Verified now available in Canada

Meta has now added Canada to a list of countries where users’ account can now get the verification badge. Canada has now been added to a list of countries that includes the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and the US.

In a shot statement confirming the test, Meta stated that:

“We’re testing Meta Verified in Canada, a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to account support in English and French.”

Meta verified is a subscription bundle that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, “proactive account protection and access to account support.”

In Canada, users can purchase a monthly subscription Meta Verified on Instagram or Facebook for (CAD) $15.99 on the web and (CAD) $19.99 on iOS and Android.

In an email to TechCrunch back in March, Meta said the company has seen “good results” from its initial test in Australia and New Zealand, while also reflecting on some of the early feedback it has received from subscribers.

Among the feedback it got from users is that the offering was confusing, and Meta said it is planning to further explore the offering before it considers expanding it outside Australia and New Zealand.

Users who sign up for the service will get exclusive stickers for Stories and Reels, and will also receive 100 free stars every month, or digital currency that can be used to tip creators in Facebook. Businesses, however, cannot apply for Meta Verified badge.

You cannot change your profile name, username, birthday, or profile photo without going through the verification process all over again. Instagram currently offers a blue badge to high-profile users, including celebrities, and global brands or entities.

That said, its blue badge is highly coveted, leading smaller creators to go the extra length to get it. People pay thousands of dollars for the blue badges through backdoor means. There is a market for it, which could be the inspiration for Meta.