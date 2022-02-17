Meta updates its mission statement again

Share the joy













The Facebook days are gone. And to establish its evolution into the metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with all his staff to announce the company’s updated mission statement.

The company’s mission statements have driven its strategic shifts since the beginning.

It all started with the Move Fast and Break Things age. It lasted for a good five years between 2009 to 2014.

Then it updated to the more easygoing Move fast with stable infrastructure. It seems the company got tired of fixing all the broken things from the previous statement.

Meta updated its mission statement again after two years. But “Make the world more open and connected” did not sit well with Zuck.

A year later, he updated it to “Give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together”. Then it was shortened to “Bring the world closer together”.

Many people sneered at it. News of its role in the 2016 US Elections was still fresh in people’s minds. Still, it carried the predominant motivation that Meta has since strived towards. Until now.

The new Meta mission statement unites all elements of its past drivers into a bigger collection.

Move fast together

Build awesome things

Focus on long term impact

Live in the future

Be open

Notice how it has dropped the terms community and building. The focus is now with development yet again, especially with the metaverse in its crosshairs.

The metaverse is a work in progress. No one has any idea how it will come out or play out with pre-existing technologies.

Versions of the metaverse have been with us for the longest time. In gaming, it has a far-reaching idea of a digital world that reinvents real-world interactions.

Meta’s vision will tap on what exists and add new elements. How the pieces will come together and mesh with each other is still up in the air.

It’s interesting to see what role Meta will end up with in playing with the bigger structural framework.

Zuck keeps saying that no one company owns the metaverse. But his company seems like the one company to do just that.

Meta employees will refer to each other as Metamates, according to Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth.

Fun fact: Metamates was coined by none other than Douglas Hofstadter himself after an employee cold emailed him for ideas after our rebrand. I love it!



Also the saying is a reference to a Naval phrase which Instagram has used for a while “Ship, Shipmates, Self”

— Boz (@boztank) February 15, 2022

