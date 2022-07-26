Meta updates Facebook and Instagram Safety Guide for Athletes

Share the joy

The Commonwealth Games, the 2022 World Cup, and other major sporting events are coming up. So, Meta has launched its updated Facebook and Instagram Safety Guide for Athletes. It provides notes on how to manage Facebook and Instagram to avoid scams, spam, abuse and more.

The handy, 39-page guide is reference tool for all the safety tools in both apps. Not only is it valuable for athletes, it could also help anyone who wants a good understanding on how to get the best protection and moderation features.

“This guide is designed to help you prevent, protect, moderate, and escalate on both Facebook and Instagram. We will run through how to protect your password, set up two-factor authentication, understand Page access and take action when you’ve been hacked. We will also walk through how to moderate your Pages, and how to escalate when you experience bullying and harassment,” says Meta.

The guide has overviews of each different element. For instance, how to create a strong password:

How to set up two-factor authentication:

You will also see notes on different moderation and safety tools on Facebook.

It even drills down on more specific processes like how to report a profile for impersonation.

The focus is on professional athletes. So, some key aspects may be relevant to those under the spotlight. Still, it has a good overview of the options and controls provided.

Meta also includes pointers on how to maximize fan engagement on your Page.

Respond to comments on Facebook – When you engage in the comments section on your own posts (responding to comments or simply contributing to the conversation), the posts may be shown again in your followers’ Feeds, which increases reach and engagement. Responding to comments on your posts also elevates them to the top of your discussion thread.

– When you engage in the comments section on your own posts (responding to comments or simply contributing to the conversation), the posts may be shown again in your followers’ Feeds, which increases reach and engagement. Responding to comments on your posts also elevates them to the top of your discussion thread. Start with the “Most Relevant” view on Facebook – When looking at the comments section on your post or video, confirm you are looking at the “Most Relevant” view to ensure high quality comments from fans, and comments from other public figures, creators and verified accounts are at the top. This will make it easier and more efficient for you to engage.

– When looking at the comments section on your post or video, confirm you are looking at the “Most Relevant” view to ensure high quality comments from fans, and comments from other public figures, creators and verified accounts are at the top. This will make it easier and more efficient for you to engage. Pin comments on Instagram – Consider pinning a few comments to the top of your post. By highlighting positive comments, you can better manage the tone of the conversation.

Download the full Facebook and Instagram Safety Guide for Athletes here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

