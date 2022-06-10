Meta to stop making the consumer version of Portal

Share the joy

Meta is reportedly planning to stop making the consumer version of Portal—its video calling hardware. The company confirmed this to The Verge, after the news was first reported by The Information.

A source familiar with the story told The Verge that Meta will now focus on pivoting the product line on use cases for businesses, like conference calling. When contacted to confirm the story, a Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

Portal was launched in 2018 as the company made good its desire to have a video calling hardware of its own. Meta announced the launch of two devices—Portal and Portal+ video calling.

Portal was Facebook’s way of bringing some entertainment to your living room—camera and microphone rolled into one. Portal is the smaller of the two versions; both are however, centered on video conferencing.

Portal is a hardware that can be used to call other Portal users or anyone on either Facebook or Facebook Messenger. It is also integrated with ability to play music through Pandora and Spotify, or stream video straight from Facebook Watch. If you have seen the Amazon Echo Show before, then you probably have an idea what the smaller Portal looks like.

The smaller 10-inch, 720p screen comes with two speakers, and goes on sale next month for $199.

The Portal+ on the other hand, is the bigger of the two devices, and is big enough to work perfectly in your living room. Whichever of the two devices you settle for, you will still be able to make video chatting with the availability of a wide-angle camera capable of capturing your body, and tracking every of your movement within the living room. Portal+ has a 15.6-inch, 1080p screen, two louder speakers, a subwoofer, making it better for playing music Portal+ video calling device—all for $349.

Just last year, Facebook introduced its new portable Portal Go into the market. For $199, you can get yourself the Portal Go, which comes with a battery. It means you can take off the charging dock and move around with it.

Facebook also added a new Portal+ with a much-improved design. It comes with a 14-inch, 2,140 x 1,440 display; and is the Portal with the largest screen; though with a smaller footprint. You tilt up and down the new Portal+ to accommodate different heights.

The Portal Go and the Portal+ both come with 12-megapixel cameras with an ultra-wide field of view. In terms of cameras, both feature Facebook’s Smart Camera technology powered by artificial intelligence that follows you everywhere you go.

