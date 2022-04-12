Meta to start blocking private addresses from being shared publicly

Share the joy

Image Credit: Search Engine Land

Meta is removing an exception that gave permission to users to share a user’s private residential address if it is “publicly available.” This decision was taken following the recommendation of the Oversight Board.

“Access to residential addresses can be an important tool for journalism, civic activism, and other public discourse. However, exposing this information without consent can also create a risk to an individual’s safety and infringe on privacy,” Meta stated in an official blog post.

The Oversight Board had pointed out to Meta that there was a big difference when it comes to obtaining data from a public records request and a viral social network post. Meta’s existing rules allowed users to post private residential information of a user if it was in the public domain.

“We recognize that implementing this recommendation can strengthen privacy protections on our platforms.” The social media giant added that the policy change would be implemented “by the end of the year.”

In related development, Meta said that users would be able to share photos of the exterior of private homes “when the property depicted is the focus of the news story, except when shared in the context of organizing protests against the resident.”

Meta also agreed that users would be allowed to share addresses of “high ranking” government officials if the property is a publicly-owned official residence, including heads of state and ambassadors.

This is the first time that Meta had requested for a policy advisory opinion from the Oversight Board. It also marked the first time the company received recommendations and issued a response, per Engadget.

Still on privacy, the Irish Data Protection Commission have fined Meta. Meta is to pay a fine of €17m or about $18.6 million following an inquiry by the commission into a “series of 12 data breach notifications it received in the six-month period between 7 June 2018 and 4 December 2018.”

The purpose of the inquiry was to examine to which extent all Meta Platforms complied with GDPR’S requirements, in relation to how it processed personal data relevant to the 12 breach notifications.

The commission according to RTE, found that Meta failed to provide appropriate technical and organizational measures that would allow it to immediately demonstrate the security measures it implemented in practice to protect the data of EU users.

In 2021, Facebook was slammed with a $6.1 million fine by the South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission [PIPC]. Facebook was asked to pay the fine for sharing user information without consent.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

