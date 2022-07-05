Meta to Shut Down Novi Crypto Wallet

Share the joy

It will end in September this year.

Meta Novi Crypto Wallet

Meta announced that its digital wallet payment Novi will end on September 1. This is three years after it shut down its Libra project. The company is planning to repurpose its wallet technology for its future products.

Senior executives at Meta talked about metaverse as a huge opportunity for digital commerce. However, it may take decades to develop the market. Novi was based on Meta’s Diem cryptocurrency.

For now, Meta has been testing various things. One example is its support for digital collectibles or NFTs. The company has its digital wallet infrastructure. It has the power to push into the NFT trading if it thinks that there’s a lot of money on that front.

However, the market for NFTs slowed down but it does not necessarily mean the industry is dead. It is far from it. Even though the NFT sales were down, the activity remains strong. Currently, crypto assets are in a bear market.

Was Novi Even Good?

It was just a basic app. Testers could make free personal payments through the app using a stablecoin. Meta claimed that this tech made it easier to send money. It is as easy as sending a message from your phone.

However, the app did not take off well. Meta could only be used in the US and Guatemala. It did not go very far.

The company integrated it with WhatsApp albeit with limited functions. It rolled out last year for a small group of users in the US. But the project did not pan out as hoped because of regulations and declining support.

Because of governance scandals, the company could not move fast. Crypto increased the stakes for regulatory concerns. The market is facing issues like currency volatility and money laundering.

The regulators are already focusing their attention on cryptocurrency. Its stability has now become a mainstream concern. Washington made it clear that the industry could be under strict regulation.

Libertarians seeking to defeat regulation dominated the early crypto market. Nowadays, a significant number of players in the industry are also seeking more clarity. It is not clear if Congress will pass legislation on the crypto industry. But government agencies could affect how this industry operates.

If you have a Novi account, you can still get your remaining balance. Novi said that you need to withdraw your remaining balance before September 1. You can choose to withdraw it as cash or transfer it to your bank account.

To download your information, go to the app settings. You can find a copy of your transactions on Nova.

The original plans for this app ended up being ditched after regulatory concerns. As mentioned, many people think that users would only utilize the app to launder money.

The company will continue to invest in the web3 space. Meta will use Novi’s technologies in developing new products related to the metaverse. But with the changing market conditions, Meta’s interest in it seems to cool down.

