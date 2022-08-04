Meta to shut down Facebook Live Shopping by October 1

Share the joy

Meta is shutting down Facebook Live Shopping, the company announced in a blog post. While you will still be able to use Facebook Live to broadcast live events, you will not be able to create product playlists or tag products in your Facebook Live videos.

Live shopping will be completely shut down by October 1; probably due to low patronage from users. People these days are gradually moving into short-form video, and could be the reason for Facebook’s decision.

With this, we could see a push for the use of Reels, as that also offers users the option to tag products in a video.

As detailed by Facebook in a blog post, consumers now have other options, and the company wants to align with that:

“As consumers’ viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta’s short-form video product.”

The social media giant encourages its users to use Reels, which probably offers something similar.

“If you want to reach and engage people through video, try experimenting with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram. You can also tag products in Reels on Instagram to enable deeper discovery and consideration.”

On Reels, Meta announced a couple of weeks ago that it will be converting all your videos that are shorter than 15 seconds in length to Reels. This will not affect previously uploaded videos [videos posted before the update will not be affected] on the platform. This change is part of Instagram’s efforts to deliver a more immersive and full-screen experience, the company explains.

For a user whose account is public, any video posted that ends up as Reel, can be discovered and used by anyone, while the audio can be used to create their own Reel. If however, your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers only.

Once you post a Reel, anyone can create a Remix with your Reel if your account is public. That said, you can prevent anyone from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

Instagram also announced new ways to create and share Reels on its platform. The company is introducing a new “dual” feature that allows you to simultaneously record content and their reaction. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras at the same time to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

