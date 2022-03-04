Meta to Shut Down Facebook Campus

Share the joy

Facebook Campus failed to succeed.

Introduced in 2020

Facebook introduced Campus in 2020. Its goal was to get back to its roots as a social media focused on a college campus.

When it was introduced two years ago, the company wanted to offer college students a place to connect with their classmates. They could join groups or get updates from their school’s admin. This social networking platform also allows students to chat with other students from their clubs or other campus groups.

To join this platform, though, users would need a school email address. The platform is found in a dedicated section of the main app. It could be accessible from the bottom of the screen.

Unfortunately, the platform didn’t succeed. Thus, Facebook will be killing it on March 10. Users have been informed about the shutdown.

Their profiles, posts, and other data will be erased. Before the shutdown, though, users can still view their data. If they want to download their data, they can do so with the use of an export tool.

Facebook stated that the launch of Campus was to bring college communities closer together. However, the team that developed this platform learned that the best way to achieve such a purpose is through the use of Facebook Groups.

Lack of Traction

Many users who signed up for it noted the shutdown. However, only a few users commented on the loss. It indicates that the platform didn’t get enough traction that Facebook was hoping for.

As mentioned, Meta designed it to make it more appealing to younger people. It offered college students a private place online where they could easily connect with their classmates or join groups.

The company thought that the platform could be of great use considering the arrival of COVID-19. Unfortunately, the company failed to capitalize on it.

One of the probable reasons it failed is that the company didn’t offer it as a separate app. Instead, it was integrated into the More section along with Watch, Dating, Gaming, and News. Thus, many users felt like it was not a truly private network.

The company also promoted it on the main app too aggressively. Some users said that they were pushed to join, even though they were no longer a student. In the middle of 2021, it became available to 60 colleges and universities in the US. And earlier this year, it has expanded. Currently, the program has 204 schools.

Struggling to Attract Younger Users

In recent years, the company has struggled to attract younger users. Facebook is losing teen users. Younger users are leaving Facebook and moving to Snapchat or TikTok.

The company predicted that the app would face more decline in young users. Facebook considers it as a threat to the long-term health of its business. It’s been trying to alleviate the problem.

Unfortunately, the strategies being used are not working. Even though Instagram is still popular among teens, some data show that teens are starting to engage with the said app less. For now, the company’s effort to win back younger users isn’t enough.

