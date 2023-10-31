Meta to offer users in Europe subscription for now ads

Share the joy

Finally, this has been confirmed: the rumor of Meta launching a paid subscription plan in Europe.

Meta has officially confirmed that it will be offering subscription-based, ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram to EU users only.

This is a component of Meta’s adherence to changing EU regulations; the tech giant is essentially attempting to evade the new GDPR mandates. By doing this, the business will be able to give EU users the choice to reject all advertisements and associated data tracking.

“To comply with evolving European regulations, we are introducing a new subscription option in the EU, EEA and Switzerland. In November, we will be offering people who use Facebook or Instagram and reside in these regions the choice to continue using these personalised services for free with ads, or subscribe to stop seeing ads. While people are subscribed, their information will not be used for ads.”

While this looks like a fair deal for both parties, it does not come particularly cheap for EU users, who will have to pay monthly subscriptions to keep ads away.

“People in these countries will be able to subscribe for a fee to use our products without ads. Depending on where you purchase it will cost €9.99/month on the web or €12.99/month on iOS and Android. As is the case for many online subscriptions, the iOS and Android pricing take into account the fees that Apple and Google charge through respective purchasing policies. Until March 1, 2024, the initial subscription covers all linked accounts in a user’s Accounts Center. However, beginning March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6/month on the web and €8/month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.”

In related news, WhatsApp has denied stories making the rounds that it plans to introduce ads. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, refuted the media reports.

The denial becomes necessary following a Financial Times report that Meta was planning to introduce ads to WhatsApp.

Reports of ads on WhatsApp just would not go away; these reports have continued to resurface despite strong denials by Meta.

This @FT story is false. We aren’t doing this, Cathcart said via his X handle.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

