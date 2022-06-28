Meta to launch Instagram Reels’ API for third-party platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout

Share the joy

Image Credit: Search Engine Journal

Meta is adding Reels API, so brands can have more options when it comes to posting Reels to their accounts. The access enables platforms like Hootsuite and Sprout Social to offer cross-platform posting and analytics tools within a single dashboard.

The benefits of having all your social posts in a single place makes this a brilliant idea. It is an opportunity for both brands and Instagram to take advantage of the increasing popularity of the TikTok competitor—Reels.

“We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third-party. After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints that you may already be familiar with,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

The new Reels API will support content scheduling, insights, moderation, hashtag search and more within its element.

So, why is Reels important to Meta?

At its Q1 2022 earnings call, Meta said Reels now makes up more than 20 percent of the time people spend on Instagram. According to the social media giant, Reels are performing well on Facebook as well.

Still early days for Reels you might say, but the feature seems to be doing well considering the fact that TikTok has the edge. Adding an API makes it even better, especially when you consider TikTok’s popularity.

Reels enthusiasts will now be able to upload up to 90-seconds long Reels on the Meta-owned app. This is an upgrade on the ability to upload videos that last up to 60 seconds.

Creators will now have more time to showcase their talent. For followers, the 90 seconds upgrade gives them more content, which of course, means more entertainment. It is also a big win for Instagram, who will now have users spending more time on the platform watching more content.

In July last year, TikTok increased its limit to three minutes; and while 90 minutes is still a far cry, it is a good place to start from. Instagram first extended Reels to 30 seconds; up from 15 seconds in September 2020.

Instagram has been working really hard trying to make Reels better, and a couple of months ago, it rolled out new insights for Reels, which will further endear the feature to the hearts of creators and brands. The new addition, which lives within the Professional Dashboard, will provide essential data and insights to brands and creators about their content.

