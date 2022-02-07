Meta Threatens to Shut Down Facebook and Instagram in Europe … If

Share the joy













If Meta can’t process European data on US servers, it’s considering shutting down Instagram and Facebook.

Meta’s Yearly Report

In an annual report for SEC that Meta filed on Thursday, the company presented a possibility in which Facebook and Instagram would stop operating in Europe. It means no Instagram and Facebook for Europeans.

Why Would Meta Do It?

The tech giant blamed the European regulators, legislative bodies for this decision. The company has received criticism from various regulators and courts around the world. With such scrutiny, Meta said that it has affected its critical operations.

The company states that its ability to process user data in Europe and the US is vital for its business. However, the European laws that protect user privacy have made it difficult for its system. Because it can’t reach new data-sharing agreements, Meta may walk away from Europe and it will take Facebook and Instagram with it.

According to the report:

“If we are unable to transfer data between and among countries and regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from sharing data among our products and services, it could affect our ability to provide our services, the manner in which we provide our services or our ability to target ads, which could adversely affect our financial results.”

Meta still thinks that it can still reach new agreements this year with the European regulators. However, if it doesn’t, a number of its products and service, like Facebook and Instagram, won’t be available in Europe.

When City AM contacted Facebook, Meta didn’t deny the reports. Meta explained it by sharing a statement from Meta’s VP of Global Affairs and Communications, Nick Clegg.

According to Nick, the lack of safe international data transfers would damage the economy. It would also interfere with the growth of businesses that rely on data. He added that the effect would be felt by many businesses across different sectors.

“In the worst case scenario, this could mean that a small tech start up in Germany would no longer be able to use a US-based cloud provider. A Spanish product development company could no longer be able to run an operation across multiple time zones.” – Nick Clegg

Nick also urged policymakers to work towards a long-term solution and adopt a sensible approach to lower interruption to thousands of businesses that rely on transferring data in a safe and secure way.

Those who hate Facebook or Instagram would consider it good news. However, we can all agree that many businesses rely on Facebook and Instagram. They use these platforms to connect with their customers or sell their products. In that case, Europe without these main players might be unlikely.

The statement of Meta might seem like a threat. However, if that would happen, many businesses would be significantly affected. Then again, there are other platforms that they can use to connect with their customers or sell their products. And if Meta would indeed shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe, Meta’s shares might continue to plummet.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

