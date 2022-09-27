Meta testing new account switching feature for Facebook and Instagram

Share the joy

Meta has announced that it is testing a new account switching feature. The account switching center will more easily integrate Facebook and Instagram. The new feature, according to the company, is now rolling out as a new interface on Android, iOS and on the web.

All that is required is that a user’s has already added his Facebook and Instagram credentials to the same Account Center. Once both accounts have been added, a user can easily switch between the two apps without navigating to his phone’s home screen, multitasking menu or app drawer. A user will also be also be able to see a count of all his notifications in a single place.

Meta also announced that it is introducing a redesigned login and onboarding experience on Android and iOS. It means that if you are new to any of the company’s social platforms, you can now create one account and then use it to create additional ones. Existing users of both Facebook and Instagram can now use the login information linked with one app to access the other.

People, according to Meta, can now create additional account with their existing Facebook or Instagram login. This can also be used to sign up for additional accounts and profiles.

The idea is to give users an easier way of creating and switching between profiles. “We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people. With that in mind, we’re simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles.”

Meta will send notification to users every time they use an existing account to create a new one or add an account to the Account Center. Existing security features including 2FA will, however, continue to function in order to prevent unauthorized use or access to users’ account or profile.

There is a possibility that the new arrangements could be extended to other Meta-owned apps in the future according to a statement made by the social media giant.

“While these changes are currently limited to Facebook and Instagram, we’ll continue to explore how to improve connected experiences across all of our technologies.”

The feature is still being tested, and subject to some changes until a full roll out is announced and available.

