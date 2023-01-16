Meta takes legal action to ban Voyager Labs from Facebook and Instagram over data scraping

Share the joy

Image Credit: Meta

Meta has taken legal steps to ban Voyager Labs from Facebook and Instagram over data scraping. This is part of Meta’s commitment to end abuse and misuse of data on its platform.

The company in official statement said, it “has filed legal action against Voyager Labs in the federal court in California. Voyager Labs is a scraping and surveillance service that improperly collected data from Facebook, Instagram and other websites. We disabled Voyager’s accounts, filed this action to enforce our Terms and Policies, and asked the Court to ban Voyager from Facebook and Instagram.”

According to Meta, Voyager Labs used proprietary software to launch scraping campaigns on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Telegram.

Continuing in the statement, Meta said:

“Voyager designed its scraping software to use fake accounts to scrape data accessible to a user when logged into Facebook, including users profile information, posts, friends’ lists, photos and comments. Voyager used a diverse system of computers and networks in different countries to hide its activity, including when Meta subjected the fake accounts to verifications or checks. Voyager did not compromise Facebook, instead it used fake accounts to scrape publicly viewable information.”

Not the first time though, in 2020, Meta filed a lawsuit against Ensar Sahinturk; a developer for scraping people’s profiles on Instagram for the purpose of creating a network of clone sites. Meta stated that the developer made use of “automation software to scrape public profiles, photos and videos from more than 100,000 Instagram accounts without Instagram’s permission and in violation of our Terms.”

In an official announcement, Meta said Sahinturk published the data he collected on a network of clone sites, where anyone could have access to enter an Instagram username to view Instagram user profiles, pictures, videos, stories, hashtags and locations.

The social media behemoth said it had previously disabled the developer’s Instagram and Facebook accounts and sent cease and desist letters. To further add to that, the company said it has now filed a lawsuit to obtain a permanent injunction against the developer.

In 2019, Instagram and its parent company Facebook both filed a suit in a US federal court against one company and three individuals based in New Zealand for selling fake likes to people. According to Facebook, the company and individuals involved “operated a service that provided fake likes, views and followers to Instagram users.”

