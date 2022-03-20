Meta sues seller of fake reviews on Facebook

Share the joy

Meta has filed a lawsuit on the use of fake reviews on Facebook in California. The company is targeting a fake review seller who manipulated its systems for the benefit of his customers.

In the suit, Meta says Chad Taylor Cowan gave fake reviews and feedback for businesses. He operated under the name Customer Feedback Score Solutions. He intended to artificially grow his customers’ Facebook Customer Feedback Score.

“Meta analyzes feedback on an ongoing basis to understand people’s experiences on our technologies. As a part of this work, some people receive surveys after clicking on ads to help understand whether the quality of the product they purchased met their expectations, the shipping was timely, and to learn more about their customer service experience. This survey data, along with other information, informs a business’ Customer Feedback Score,” says Meta.

Businesses with a substantial number of negative feedbacks can face enforcement. It includes financial penalties, ad restrictions, or disabling accounts.

Customer Feedback Score Solutions manipulated the process to help its clients.

“Cowan used a network of fraudulent and hired Facebook user accounts to provide fake customer reviews to artificially increase Customer Feedback Scores, drown out and minimize negative reviews, and avoid our enforcement. These actions create poor experiences for people who see these ads, deceptively influencing and misleading our community. This is also a direct violation of Meta’s Terms, Advertising and Page Policies, as well as California law,” adds Meta.

This a first for Meta. It has never run after fake review sellers before. Yet it has steadily increased its legal enforcement in the last few years. Meta also launched lawsuits against businesses who sell Likes and followers. But reviews were out of its crosshairs.

Earlier this year, Amazon sued two companies for allegedly acting as fake-review agents on its platform.

It could have opened the door to act for companies like Meta. The Amazon cases seem to act as legal precedent. And Meta wants more ecommerce and brand recommendation tools.

The case will be here to stay for a long time. What’s interesting to see is what legal decisions will arise from these new actions against fake review sellers.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

