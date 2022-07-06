Meta sues more data scrapers for misuse

Share the joy

Meta has filed two new lawsuits against data scrapers. It says that the accused have extracted user data from Facebook and Instagram without permission. And it also triumphed in another case against platform misuse about clone sites.

Data Scrapers

Meta has filed cases against two companies that provide data scraping services. These companies illegally have used users’ uploaded info for unauthorized reasons.

“The first action is against a company called Octopus, a US subsidiary of a Chinese national high-tech enterprise that claims to have over one million customers. Octopus offers scraping services and access to software that customers can use to scrape any website. For a fee, Octopus customers can launch scraping attacks from its cloud-based platform or hire Octopus to scrape websites directly. Octopus offers to scrape data from Amazon, eBay, Twitter, Yelp, Google, Target, Walmart, Indeed, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram,” explains Meta.

Meta says Octopus’ can extract data from Facebook Friends. It includes email addresses, phone numbers, genders, and dates of birth, including Instagram followers and engagement information, such as names, user profile URLs, locations, and number of likes and comments per post.

Users never intended their information to be used this way. Now, Meta wants to start a stronger legal standing on this misuse.

The other company that Meta has sued is managed by an operator based in Turkey. It has used automated Instagram accounts to scrape data from more than 350,000 Instagram user profiles.

“These profiles were viewable to logged-in Instagram users. The Defendant published the scraped data on his own websites or “clone sites.” A clone site is a website that copies and displays Instagram profiles, posts and other information without authorization,” adds Meta.

The violations clearly infringe on Meta’s terms of service. Yet, the legalities of online data scraping across the industry are not definitive. For instance, LinkedIn is still caught up in a longstanding battle over its own data-scraping case. Its users’ publicly available LinkedIn info are tapped into to power an external employee database and recruitment site.

The Ninth Circuit of Appeals has ruled recently that scraping data from a publicly accessible source on the internet does not violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. This contrasts with users not openly giving consent for third-party providers to use their information this way.Either way, data misuse clearly violates privacy, and the laws around it needs an update.

Clone Sites

Meta recently triumphed in a court ruling involving another operator that scraped Instagram user data to power clone sites.

“In 2020, we filed an action against a defendant scraping people’s publicly-visible information from Instagram in order to create a network of clone sites. This was a violation of our Terms of Service and we filed a lawsuit in order to protect our users. The Court recently issued a final judgment in our favor and found Defendant liable for scraping data from Instagram users and republishing it on his clones sites. The Defendant was ordered by the Court to pay over $200,000 and is banned from using Facebook or Instagram,” explains Meta.

These rulings are in Meta’s favor to help create a clearer precedent against the misuse of information by data scrapers.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

