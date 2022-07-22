Meta splits Facebook feeds, switches to TikTok-like experience

Share the joy

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has posted a video showing how the Facebook main UI will be split into a Home feed and a Feeds tab.

The Home feed recommends content to entertain you. The Feeds tab shows you the latest posts in categories, such as Favorites, Friends, Groups, and more.

The move shifts the Facebook experience to the direction of TikTok. The latter considers itself an entertainment app, and not a social network.

TikTok’s For You feed pulls in the most-engaging content in the platform, as it aligns to your interests. This strategy provides a more gripping stream. It has no restrictions based on connections or social graph.

Meta wants to give the approach a try. Question is, “Do Facebook users want a TikTok-like experience with their content?”

Over the next few weeks, the feature will be rolled out and you will see a prompt like the one above.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don’t miss friends’ posts. So today we’re launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order. The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further,” says Zuckerberg.

See, it’s not about Facebook showing you more content from across the app to keep you engaged, it’s for you, to make it easier to find the content you like.

We’ll see if the pitch will sell. But TikTok has proven that recommended content is more engaging than what you want. It sourced top posts from the biggest pool to maximize entertainment value.

Some Facebook users may see value in it. But most Facebook users just want to connect with people.

Over time, the social network has become the go-to place for the latest updates from friends and family. And brands and Page posts have turned to it to maximize their reach.

Most people check Facebook to see updates from their close connections and people they follow. They switch to other for entertainment.

If you consider the retention rate though, Facebook may have seen better numbers from its rivals than its own platform. And that’s what it wants to address.

The update is rolling out to iOS and Android starting today.

