Meta slammed with a $2 million fine over Giphy

Image Credit: Bloomberg

More worries for Meta, as the UK Competition and Markets Authority has placed a fine of over $2 million for failing to alert the regulator over Giphy. The regulators ordered the company to pay the fine over breaches that have to regulatory rules over its purchase of Giphy.

In a statement, the Competition and Markets Authority said that Meta failed to alert the regulator in advance of three key staff leaving Giphy as it probed the acquisition. Recall that the CMA had previously fined the company over $68 million last October for not disclosing enough information linked to the deal.

“This is not the first time Meta failed to inform the CMA of staff changes at the appropriate time, having failed to do so multiple times in 2021,” the CMA said in a statement per Brand Equity.

The fine took into consideration the “nature and gravity of the breach in question.“

In reaction, Meta said it would pay the fine, but described the fine as “problematic.”



“We are disappointed by the CMA’s decision to fine us because of the voluntary departure of US-based employees,” a company spokesperson said.

“We intend to pay the fine, but it is problematic that the CMA can take decisions that could directly impact the rights our US employees protected under US law.”

Facebook announced that it had acquired Giphy in 2020. The social media behemoth said the Giphy will be integrated into its picture share app Instagram.

Though, Vishal Shah, VP of Product did not disclose the amount involved in the deal, CNBC reports a figure around $400 million. Nothing besides the ownership of Giphy has changed as users will still be able to create content using the platform.

In 2015, Facebook made its first attempt to acquire the popular GIF maker; a move that was rebuffed by Giphy. The company [Giphy] then went on to raise $17 million in Series B funding, while also partnering with various social media companies.

In December, Facebook said it was appealing a UK ruling ordering it to sell Giphy. According to Facebook, the evidence does not support the finding that the deal poses a threat to its rivals or could impact competition in showing ads.

Recall that UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Facebook to sell Giphy in November. The order came when the regulatory body decided that remedies offered by Facebook did not address its concerns.

