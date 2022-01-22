Meta shares latest report on its fight against coordinated misinformation

Share the joy













Meta has released new insights on its ongoing fight against coordinated spin networks across its platforms. This became a key focus after the controversial 2016 US Election. The following exposés that Russian-backed teams had attempted to influence the opinions of American voters added fuel to the fire.

“Since 2017, we’ve reported on over 150 influence operations with details on each network takedown so that people know about the threats we see – whether they come from nation states, commercial firms or unattributed groups. Information sharing enabled our teams, investigative journalists, government officials and industry peers to better understand and expose internet-wide security risks, including ahead of critical elections,” explains Meta.

Meta releases a monthly report of detected and removed networks through user-reported, automated, and other collaborative means. This has expanded its capacity to stop these groups.

But some new trends emerged over time.

Meta has found out where the groups it has detected and removed came from.

Various groups in Russia’s borders were found. Activities from Iran and its surrounding countries emerged. And Meta recently acted against groups originating from Mexico.

Meta’s data on the targeted countries showed a clear shift away from foreign intrusion, and towards domestic misinformation.

The charts show a shift away from international influence towards local operations.

Sadly, this will continue in Meta’s platforms.

Facebook can reach nearly three billion people. Instagram has more than two billion monthly users. And WhatsApp has more than two billion users of its own.

These platforms are vulnerable to the spread of political messages. Malicious groups will tap and amplify their content on each app. And they will continue to find ways to bypass existing security systems.

The flip side of having massively popular social platforms is linking together malicious networks. It has expanded bad messaging through the same networks.

Read Meta’s Coordinated Misinformation Report for December 2021 here.

