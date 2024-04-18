Meta rolls out AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp, Facebook, and others

Share the joy

Meta is betting heavily on AI; the company has rolled out its next-level generative AI assistant directly in the search bars of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

When you go to search in any of Meta’s main apps (excluding Threads at least for now), you will have access to Meta’s generative AI chat engine, where you will be able to pose queries directly in the app.

“Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free. And it’s starting to go global with more features. You can use Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger to get things done, learn, create and connect with the things that matter to you.”

On WhatsApp, I tried it a couple of times, and it seems impressive. I was able to ask it to create some images, which it did successfully.

I have not been able to do the same on Instagram and other Meta apps, but I guess it will not be any different from what it is on WhatsApp.

Unlike X’s Grok, Meta’s AI is available for free, and is available in-field, in chats, and in search for all users.

Here is how Meta describes its AI:

Meta AI can generate images that bring your vision to life. It is designed with the ability to provide useful prompts with ideas to change the image, which enables you to keep iterating from the initial starting point.

Meta is rolling out Meta AI in English across over a dozen countries outside the US, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

