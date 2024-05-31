Meta rolls out a TweetDeck clone for Threads on the web

Share the joy

Meta has rolled out one of Threads’ finest features yet—a TweetDeck clone for the web version of its X rival. The new feature makes the web version of Threads easier to use and more appealing to everyone.

The TweetDeck version layout. is now available to every user, after Meta started testing it earlier this month.

Users can now pin up to 100 different feeds to the Threads home page. Each pinned column can be set to auto-update, which enables you to follow new posts as they unfold on the platform.

Users will find this appealing, especially when you consider the fact that the release also addresses the issue of the “for you” algorithm. While the new column does not allow you to eliminate the “for you” feed completely, it at least allows you to hide it in the column view.

You can now have access to a lot of posts at any given time, which makes it easier to find real-time information on the platform.

Here is how the company described its new layout:

“We recently started testing a new web experience for Threads that you can customize to easily find relevant content and share throughout the day. Today, we are making it available to everyone. You can keep things simple with a single column, or add separate columns for your favorite searches, accounts, saved posts, notifications and more. You can also turn on auto-update to see new content appear in real-time. We will continue listening to your feedback to make threads.net even more useful.”

A couple of weeks ago, Threads chief, Adam Mosseri, announced that the company would be adding a new chronological filter for search results. This, according to Mosseri, will make it easier for users to find timely, relevant content on the platform.

The update is a critical one when it comes to following real-time events, like sports. X, as we all know, is one of the most popular destinations to find up-to-the-minute news and information on current happenings around the world.

“In an effort to make it easier to find timely, relevant content on Threads, we’re introducing a Recent tab for your searches. Search results here are still evaluated for quality, but you can now see them in chronological order. As a reminder, your Following feed is also in chronological order, so you’ll always see the most recent posts first in that feed as well.”

