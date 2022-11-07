Meta reportedly set to announce thousands of job cuts

Share the joy

Meta is reportedly following in the footsteps of Twitter by announcing its own job cuts. Probably not half of its workforce like Elon Musk’s Twitter, but Meta according to The Wall Street Journal, is planning to lay off a “large-scale” of its workforce anytime this week.

Meta, according to Bloomberg, has some 87,000 people in its payroll, and if it is planning a large-scale layoff, then you can imagine what the number is compared to Twitter that cut some 3,000 jobs just last week. What that simply means is that thousands of people will be out of job at Meta if the report is eventually confirmed. However, the effect may not be as felt as that of Twitter considering the size of Meta.

It is projected that Meta would lose around $10 billion in 2022 alone as a result of Apple’s data privacy prompt, which without a doubt would affect its revenue. The effect of such massive revenue loss will no doubt put Meta under pressure to reduce its staff strength to mitigate the effect of the projected loss.

Recall that last July Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had warned staff to get prepared for the worst downturns ever experienced in recent history. He went ahead to add that the company would not engage in much hiring, while also suggesting that staff consider their employment options.

“Some of you might decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me. Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.”

Upon assuming ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk immediately announced the departures of some top executives of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the platform’s head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde. Most of those moves made by Musk did not come to many as a surprise—they were indeed expected.

Musk had denied several reports of plans to cut down on the company’s workforce—75 percent actually. Per Bloomberg, the billionaire denied such reports.

While addressing employees at the Twitter San Francisco headquarters a couple of days back, Musk had denied the previous report.

However, just a couple of days ago, 50 percent of the Twitter workforce left after being asked to go by the new owner.

