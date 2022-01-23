Meta reportedly prepping to display NFT on social media profiles

Share the joy













NFT is all the hype today. And Meta wants a piece of it. The company has started working on ways to tap into the popularity of NFTs.

Meta has larger plans for digital goods, though. It wants to go far and beyond profile pictures. It wants to expand the core features of the NFT transaction process to transfer digital goods in the metaverse.

“Teams at Facebook and Instagram are readying a feature that will allow users to display their NFTs on their social media profiles, as well as working on a prototype to help users create – or mint – the collectible tokens, according to several people familiar with the matter. Two of the people said that Meta has also discussed launching a marketplace for users to buy and sell NFTs,” reports The Financial Times.

In June 2021, tested a new Collectibles feature to help display NFTs in the app.

The test pointed to the sale of NFTs through bidding and buying NFT images.

Let’s see a short video showing the flow to place a bid for an #NFT collectible on #Instagram ???? pic.twitter.com/o2WyYOMXBk

— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 6, 2021

The latest element includes digital wallet attachments. This is like how other NFT transaction platforms operate.

Instagram wants to jump in on the craze soon. And Facebook tends to follow.

How NFTs will be built into Meta’s metaverse plans is to look out for. More so on the sale of digital goods beyond profile pictures (PFPs).

This is just a steppingstone. More value will come in buying digital products and services in the next stage.

Many are still confused on the current state of NFTs. We see key potential in buying and owning digital goods, especially in the gaming community. Gamers can buy addons such as weapons, skins, abilities, and more.

For young consumers, this comes as second nature. The value in these items is focused on the visuals they offer. It offers the chance to flex your latest purchase in an app.

PFPs offer less value. The focus will shift away from this kind of digital ownership. Some projects claim to be ready for the metaverse ready. But the metaverse itself is not even ready or full blown yet. The schematics and limits to allow transfers across platforms and use digital goods are still a work in progress.

In October 2021, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said NFTs may eventually support a new digital goods market in the metaverse—not only profile images. Meta’s Metaverse Products head Vishal Shah has noted that the NFT transactions will ease the sales of digital products.

