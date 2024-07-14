Meta removes restrictions placed on Donald Trump’s accounts

Share the joy

Meta says it has taken a decision to remove the restrictions placed on the social media accounts of former president, Donald Trump. The social media behemoth said this decision was taken to give a level playing field to both presidential candidates in the coming US elections.

Meta’s move, according to AXIOS, is part of a broader effort by tech giants to take a second look at previous policies put in place during extraordinary circumstances that they feel are no longer applicable.

In the future, the social media behemoth said if it places other accounts under the same restrictions it applied to Trump, it will periodically review them to see they should be removed.

Two years ago, Meta had said it had no plan to rush the review of the ban it handed out to Donald Trump in 2021. The social media giant said the review will not be rushed even if the former president declares his candidature for the post of the president of the US.

Facebook said it will stick to its January 2023 timetable, and will not remove the ban until that time. Also, the social network giant said the FBI search of Trump’s residence in Florida in 2022 will not affect its timeline.

At the time, Facebook was under pressure mostly from Republicans who felt that Trump was unfairly locked out of the platform used by millions of Americans. This, however, ran contrary to what the former president’s critics think—calling for a permanent ban of his account.

Donald Trump had his social media accounts including that of Twitter, Facebook, and the likes suspended following the riots that took place at the Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Recall that Twitter banned Trump shortly after a group of the former president’s supporters invaded the US Capitol in January, 2021. While announcing the ban, Twitter cited “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, has said he is not a supporter of a permanent Twitter ban for users. Dorsey said this shortly after it was announced that the platform which he co-founded has been bought by Tesla owner Elon Musk.

