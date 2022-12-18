Meta removes hundreds of Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to spyware

Share the joy

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Meta has removed hundreds of accounts across both Facebook and Instagram in the last one year. The accounts according to Meta, were tied to known spyware and surveillance-for-hire vendors.

Meta said it investigated and took actions against spyware vendors around the world, including China, Russia, Israel, the United States and India, who targeted people in about 200 countries and territories since it last released its threat report a year ago.

From its threat research, the company said: “the global surveillance-for-hire industry continues to grow and indiscriminately target people – including journalists, activists, litigants and political opposition.”

Some of the actions it took include disabling accounts, blocking their infrastructure from its platform, shared its findings with security researchers, other platforms and policymakers, issued cease and desist letters demanding that they immediately stop violating activity, and also alerted people who we believe were targeted to help them strengthen the security of their accounts.

“When we uncover these entities, we take down their accounts, block their online infrastructure and share our findings with security researchers, other platforms and policymakers. We may also issue cease and desist letters demanding that they immediately stop violating activity, and, whenever appropriate, we alert people who we believe were targeted to help them strengthen the security of their accounts.”

About this time last year, Meta announced that seven surveillance companies have been ejected from its platform. The social media company also got rid of a network of profiles being used by an “unknown entity.” The biggest gainers were some 50,000 individuals who may have been targeted by the private surveillance firms.

Meta in an announcement, said the firms violated its Community Standards and Terms of Service. Considering the gravity of the violation, the affected firms have been banned from ever using its platforms ever again.

A total of 50,000 people believed to have been targeted by “these malicious activities worldwide” according to Meta, were alerted. Meta sent out notifications to those it believed were affected by the surveillance.

In its threat report, Meta said it acted against seven different surveillance-for-hire entities. “They provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients. These providers are based in China, Israel, India, and North Macedonia,” the report stated.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

